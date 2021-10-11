Advertisement

Thought Summer Was Over? Think Again!

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Steve McKay
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After some stubborn cloud cover to deal with on Sunday, today turned out to be another October beauty after a foggy debut.  While our nights have become a bit chilly compared to a few days ago, our temperatures during the day are going to heat-up a bit this week.  High pressure will set-up shop across our region; the position of the high will promote a southwest flow of air. That southwest flow along with plenty of sunshine will drive our temperatures into the 70s for much of this week.  Our weather pattern so far for the month of October has been mighty pleasing, and this week will bring no significant changes, so....enjoy!

Looks like the next best chance for rain showers arrives during the weekend as a frontal boundary approaches from the west; that front is the leading edge of some cooler air that will settle back into the region, bringing seasonable conditions back to the Pine Tree State.

Tonight:  Becoming partly cloudy with areas of fog developing; expect overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Fog to start, then mostly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny, temperatures ranging in the 70s.

Thursday:  Mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Becoming partly sunny with a passing shower possible, high temperatures in the upper 60s.

