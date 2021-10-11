Ten of twelve memorial signs in honor of fallen Maine State Troopers have been unveiled

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -In the 100 year history of the Maine State Police, twelve troopers have died in the line of duty.

A new law passed in June dictates each fallen trooper will be honored for their service with a mile of state highway dedicated in their name.

The tenth sign was unveiled Monday morning on Route 3 in Belfast.

Patrolman Fred Foster was one of the first motorcycle patrol officers for the state police.

He died in 1925 when his motorcycle struck a wagon full of hay. He joined the State Highway Patrol in 1924.

According to Timothy Culbert, President of the Maine Retired Troopers Organization, the signs for the final two troopers will be unveiled within the week.

At most unveilings, the family of the fallen trooper has been invited to attend, but with the three oldest trooper deaths, no descendants are known.

”Even though we don’t know who the descendants are for Patrolman Foster, we’re going to try and find them over the winter in the next six months.” says Culbert. “I just want to let everybody know that even though it’s been almost 100 years, you’re never forgotten.”

In addition to Fred Foster, Patrolman Emery Gooch and Trooper Frank Wing have no known descendants.

If you have any information on their families you’re asked to contact the Maine Retired Troopers Organization by emailing tsculbert@aol.com

You can find information on all twelve fallen troopers at the following link. https://www.maine.gov/dps/msp/about/honor-roll

