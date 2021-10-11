Advertisement

Ten of twelve memorial signs in honor of fallen Maine State Troopers have been unveiled

Memorial signs unveiled
Memorial signs unveiled(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -In the 100 year history of the Maine State Police, twelve troopers have died in the line of duty.

A new law passed in June dictates each fallen trooper will be honored for their service with a mile of state highway dedicated in their name.

The tenth sign was unveiled Monday morning on Route 3 in Belfast.

Patrolman Fred Foster was one of the first motorcycle patrol officers for the state police.

He died in 1925 when his motorcycle struck a wagon full of hay. He joined the State Highway Patrol in 1924.

According to Timothy Culbert, President of the Maine Retired Troopers Organization, the signs for the final two troopers will be unveiled within the week.

At most unveilings, the family of the fallen trooper has been invited to attend, but with the three oldest trooper deaths, no descendants are known.

”Even though we don’t know who the descendants are for Patrolman Foster, we’re going to try and find them over the winter in the next six months.” says Culbert. “I just want to let everybody know that even though it’s been almost 100 years, you’re never forgotten.”

In addition to Fred Foster, Patrolman Emery Gooch and Trooper Frank Wing have no known descendants.

If you have any information on their families you’re asked to contact the Maine Retired Troopers Organization by emailing tsculbert@aol.com

You can find information on all twelve fallen troopers at the following link. https://www.maine.gov/dps/msp/about/honor-roll

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
Police say one person is dead and four others in the hospital after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
One person is dead and four people are injured after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited...
Grocery products remain limited as companies report constraints to supply chain
State police say 28-year-old Chelsey Ceballos of Patten lost control of her car and hit a...
Patten woman injured in rollover crash
According to the U.S. CDC 80 percent of adults in Maine are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
80% of Maine adults fully vaccinated for COVID-19, U.S. CDC says

Latest News

If you want to attend a University of Maine basketball or hockey game this season you have to...
UMaine to require proof of vaccination or negative test for hockey, basketball games
Warming up this week
Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
One person is dead and four people are injured after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
Hundreds of people turned out for the cornhole tournament to benefit the family of Deptuy Gross.
Benefit cornhole tournament draws hundreds in support Deputy Luke Gross’s family.