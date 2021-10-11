Advertisement

One person is dead and four people are injured after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday

Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden Street.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say one person is dead after a serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday afternoon.

The Bar Harbor Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 near Eden Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

They say a mini-van with four passengers, all from California, were driving south on Route 3 before crossing over the center line and striking the guardrail.

They continued driving onto the opposite side of the road until crashing head on with another vehicle.

One of the vehicle’s passengers, 65-year-old Nga Thi Le, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger in the car was life flighted with non-life threatening injuries.

And the driver, a third passenger, and the driver of the other car were all taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday will mark the one year anniversary since the first adult-use cannabis shops opened...
MARIJUANA IN MAINE: Industry experts reflect on one year anniversary, law enforcement share their concerns for the future
There are 612 new cases of the virus, according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 612 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited...
Grocery products remain limited as companies report constraints to supply chain
Paul Butler
Bangor High principal admits to charge after August car crash
The Boston Red Sox celebrate after they defeated the New York Yankees 6-2 in an American League...
Bartending Red Sox superfan tipped two tickets to Sunday’s game

Latest News

Big Cat's Catering in Trenton just wanted to do something to help the family of the late...
Family and friends of Deputy Luke Gross gather Sunday in remembrance
Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
Police say one person is dead and four others in the hospital after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
On Oct. 9, 2021, NAMI Maine hosted a walk to help support those with mental illness.
Mental health walk in Augusta attracts hundreds
Lobster prices sky high due to heavy demand, slower season