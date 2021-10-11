One person is dead and four people are injured after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say one person is dead after a serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday afternoon.

The Bar Harbor Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 near Eden Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

They say a mini-van with four passengers, all from California, were driving south on Route 3 before crossing over the center line and striking the guardrail.

They continued driving onto the opposite side of the road until crashing head on with another vehicle.

One of the vehicle’s passengers, 65-year-old Nga Thi Le, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger in the car was life flighted with non-life threatening injuries.

And the driver, a third passenger, and the driver of the other car were all taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.