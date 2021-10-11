Maine health officials on importance of pregnant women getting vaccinated

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The US CDC recently released data that shows only 31% of pregnant woman are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Maine health officials weighed in on why that number needs to be much higher.

“Let’s start with the most obvious one right up at the top, number one question, is it safe for me as the mom,” said Dr. Nirav Shah. “Is it safe for my baby? And the answer is, yes.”

Shah says with around a year of data to draw from, women should be able to put their concerns to rest.

“There has been now extensive experience with pregnant women getting the COVID-19 vaccine and not experiencing any side effects,” Shah said. “Nothing suggests that the vaccine is harmful either to them or to the baby.”

Northern Light Health’s Dr. James Jarvis also says it’s the best course of action.

“In fact, the CDC just last week issued a dire warning that women who are pregnant should get vaccinated against COVID-19 because they are extremely susceptible to severe disease due to their pregnancy, and that affects not only them but their unborn baby as well,” said Jarvis.

“When pregnant women get COVID-19, the outcomes that they suffered the severity of illness, the likelihood of hospitalization, the likelihood of something bad happening to them because of COVID is heightened,” he said. “Perhaps that’s because of the pregnancy. Perhaps there are other factors at play for pregnant women, when they get COVID they have worse outcomes than non pregnant counterparts.”

They say the vaccines provide safety even after the delivery.

“We also know now is that mom actually produces antibodies that get transferred across the placenta into the baby, and that protects the baby when the baby was born,” said Jarvis. “We’ve always known that those antibodies have gone in and that the baby received those antibodies, but now there is strong evidence that those antibodies actually protect the baby, and obviously newborn babies cannot be vaccinated against COVID-19, so it’s actually a beneficial thing for both mom and baby, as well as her family and the community, and everybody else.”

“So, first of all, it’s safe for the mom and the baby,” said Shah. “Secondly, moms and babies have worse outcomes if they’re pregnant and get COVID, and third, after the birth, it’s really important to create as much of a protective shield as possible.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.