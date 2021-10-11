Cleanup underway at Kenduskeag Village Cemetery following crash

KENDUSKEAG, Maine (WABI) - Work is now underway to restore more than a dozen gravesites at the Kenduskeag Village Cemetery after a car crashed through the gate last month.

According to Kenduskeag Fire Chief Dakota Bartlett, the crash happened on the afternoon of September 10th.

Investigators believe the driver had a medical event prior to the accident. Bartlett says she was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s estimated the crash caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

This week, the Kenduskeag Cemetery Association gave approval to begin repairs. Many of the headstones will need to be replaced entirely, including some of Civil War Veterans.

“These are all 1800s stones. In order to replace them, we don’t have a marble quarry in Maine, so the stones have to be shipped in from out of state,” said Jerry Gallant, Kenduskeag Cemetery Association member. “It really should go back the way it was. I’m a firm believer that it should go back to the original. You don’t want to put one stone up for a family. It should have all eight stones in that one row replaced.”

Volunteers say the full restoration won’t be complete until next year at the earliest.

But, they say when it’s done, nobody will be able to tell anything ever happened there.

