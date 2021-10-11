Children center in Maine capital closer to fundraising goal

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A center for children with special needs in Maine’s capital city is getting closer to a fundraising goal it needs to meet to be able to expand.

Children’s Center provides early childhood intervention and family support services in Augusta.

The center said the Davis Family Foundation committed $100,000 to the project and the Elsie & William Viles Foundation committed $25,000.

The center said the gifts bring the total amount raised to $3.2 million.

The campaign’s goal is $5 million.

