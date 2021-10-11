Advertisement

Children center in Maine capital closer to fundraising goal

The Augusta Children's Center is inching closer to theoir goal of raising $5M to expand their...
The Augusta Children's Center is inching closer to theoir goal of raising $5M to expand their facility.(wabi)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A center for children with special needs in Maine’s capital city is getting closer to a fundraising goal it needs to meet to be able to expand.

Children’s Center provides early childhood intervention and family support services in Augusta.

The center said the Davis Family Foundation committed $100,000 to the project and the Elsie & William Viles Foundation committed $25,000.

The center said the gifts bring the total amount raised to $3.2 million.

The campaign’s goal is $5 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
Police say one person is dead and four others in the hospital after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited...
Grocery products remain limited as companies report constraints to supply chain
State police say 28-year-old Chelsey Ceballos of Patten lost control of her car and hit a...
Patten woman injured in rollover crash
Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
One person is dead and four people are injured after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
Police lights.
Rumford man dead following police confrontation in Dixfield

Latest News

Fort Fairfield Police make arrest in overdose death
Moose hunt getting started in northern, central Maine
Maine's fair season comes to a close with the Fryeburg Fair.
Maine fair season draws to a close with Fryeburg finale
1,502 new doses were administered.
65.97% of Maine adults fully vaccinated for COVID-19, U.S. CDC says