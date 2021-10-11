Bucksport runner enjoys Boston Marathon experience

BOSTON, Mass. (WABI) - Bucksport’s Bradford Eslin ran in Monday’s Boston Marathon.

Bradford Eslin says crowds were amazing (WABI)

He said while the race was very exhausting, he feels that it went well for what he wanted to accomplish.

“I laid it all out there and gave everything I had, so I’m totally happy with it. The crowds were insanely good. I think people were just starving to get out there and see something like this because of what we’ve been going through with COVID-19. The crowds were just amazing,” said Eslin.

Eslin has also competed in ultra-marathons. He said race day started drizzly, but got nicer throughout, and the environment wasn’t too cold to run well.

