Advertisement

Bucksport runner enjoys Boston Marathon experience

Bradford Eslin said crowd environment was amazing
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WABI) - Bucksport’s Bradford Eslin ran in Monday’s Boston Marathon.

Bradford Eslin says crowds were amazing
Bradford Eslin says crowds were amazing(WABI)

He said while the race was very exhausting, he feels that it went well for what he wanted to accomplish.

“I laid it all out there and gave everything I had, so I’m totally happy with it. The crowds were insanely good. I think people were just starving to get out there and see something like this because of what we’ve been going through with COVID-19. The crowds were just amazing,” said Eslin.

Eslin has also competed in ultra-marathons. He said race day started drizzly, but got nicer throughout, and the environment wasn’t too cold to run well.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
Police say one person is dead and four others in the hospital after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
Authorities are on scene of a serious car crash in Bar Harbor in the area of Route 3 and Eden...
One person is dead and four people are injured after serious crash in Bar Harbor Sunday
Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited...
Grocery products remain limited as companies report constraints to supply chain
State police say 28-year-old Chelsey Ceballos of Patten lost control of her car and hit a...
Patten woman injured in rollover crash
According to the U.S. CDC 80 percent of adults in Maine are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
80% of Maine adults fully vaccinated for COVID-19, U.S. CDC says

Latest News

First & 5
October 8 First & 5
Her first time running the event was in 2013
Brewer’s Deedra Dapice set to run in fifth Boston Marathon
October 8 First & 5
October 8 First & 5
There is a need for more basketball officials in Maine.
Prep basketball facing officials shortage