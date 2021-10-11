Bangor shelter asks for help with meals while renovating kitchen

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor Area Homeless shelter is asking for help making meals through the end of the month.

Starting on October 18th, their kitchen will be undergoing extensive renovations.

They’re asking individuals, groups, or businesses to cook a lunch or dinner to feed 30 people.

They’ll even provide some of the ingredients if needed.

If you’re not up to the task yourself, ordering enough meals from a restaurant and having them delivered will also be accepted.

Executive Director Boyd Kronholm says some businesses and faith organizations have already stepped up.

”Cook meals and individually package them and drop them off. We have breakfast covered, but we are looking for lunches and dinners. Hope for Homeless is going to give us bagged lunches to continue feeding our folks who are unsheltered, but this is mainly for the guests who are staying here.”

For more information on how to volunteer for a meal, call 947-0092...

...or visit the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter website or Facebook page.

