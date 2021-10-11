65.97% of Maine adults fully vaccinated for COVID-19, U.S. CDC says
Nearly 66% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
Augusta, Maine (WABI)
1,502 new doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered Sunday.
645 of the shots were boosters.
As of Sunday morning, there were 156 people in the hospital with COVID-19.
44 are in critical care. 23 are on a ventilator.
Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.
The next update on those numbers will come on Tuesday.
