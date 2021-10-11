Advertisement

65.97% of Maine adults fully vaccinated for COVID-19, U.S. CDC says

Nearly 66% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
1,502 new doses were administered.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
1,502 new doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered Sunday.

645 of the shots were boosters.

As of Sunday morning, there were 156 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

44 are in critical care. 23 are on a ventilator.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.

The next update on those numbers will come on Tuesday.

