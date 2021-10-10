Rumford man dead following police confrontation in Dixfield

DIXFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - Officials say 29-year-old Matthew A. Marston of Rumford died during a confrontation with officers in Dixfield Friday night.

A spokesperson from the Office of the Attorney General tells our media partner, WMTW News 8, that Marston was shot by Officer Dustin Broughton of the Mexico Police Department, but the State Medical Examiner determined that his death was due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident occurred near 1167 Main Street.

State and local officials say more details will be released as the investigation continues.

