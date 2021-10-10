Plenty Of Clouds For Your Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure sitting just to our east this morning. This is continuing to bring clear skies initially this morning Downeast. Clouds will continue to move in from the west & the majority of the day will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies. There will be some thinner clouds with a better chance of some slight sunshine into the mountains. Areas of fog this morning will stick around through mid-morning. Highs today will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

High will move to our east this evening. Clouds remain in place for much of the evening keeping our lows in the 40s & 50s. More fog is expected to develop.

For Monday, clouds & fog to start the day, but skies will be clearing as the day progresses leading to a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will begin their warm up as an upper level ridge starts to build in. Highs reading the mid to upper 60s & low 70s.

Rest of the work week stays pretty quiet. Skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly sunny and most locations will remain dry. Highs will be returning to the 70s for many areas and even some mid 70s will be possible inland. Warmest days look to be Tuesday & Wednesday.

By late week, highs will gradually return to seasonable just in time for the weekend. Watching a cold front for Saturday that will bring the return of some showers into the forecast.

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with some areas of fog. Temperatures starting off in the 30s & 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs will be ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s with a southerly wind around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds to start, increasing sunshine with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. SW wind around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies & warm. Highs reaching the upper 60s to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

