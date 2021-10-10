Advertisement

Patten woman injured in rollover crash

The crash remains under investigation
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - A Patten woman was taken to a hospital with head injuries after a rollover crash Friday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. on the Shin Pond Road in Patten.

State police say Chelsey Ceballos, 28, lost control of her car and hit a culvert head-on.

We’re told Ceballos was not wearing her seatbelt and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

