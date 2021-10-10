Advertisement

Mental health walk in Augusta attracts hundreds

On Oct. 9, 2021, NAMI Maine hosted a walk to help support those with mental illness.
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Maine, known as “NAMI Maine,” held a fundraising walk Saturday, October 9, in Augusta.

“NAMI Walks Maine” was a one mile walk from the Capitol, down to Capitol Park Plaza and around it. The walk was part of a national campaign to bring awareness to mental health, and took place one day before World Mental Health Day.

“I really hope that whoever hears this goes and gets help and everything, because there’s nothing wrong with asking for help,” said Becky Delano, a NAMI Walks Maine Participant.

Hundreds of people turned out for the event, which NAMI Maine says was it’s biggest of the year.

“It’s so important that folks come out and be connected around this issue that has affected so many of them personally, and their family and friends and neighbors. So they’re connecting and they’re also showing their support that we de-stigmatize mental illness for people who have that issue,” said Linda Schreiber, Interim Executive Director for NAMI Maine.

