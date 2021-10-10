Advertisement

Firefighters around Maine honor fallen heroes on Saturday

The Maine State Federation of Fire Fighters Annual Memorial Service has been an annual event at the state capitol since 1997, coinciding with the end of National Fire Safety week.(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The annual Firefighters Memorial happens every October, in good weather and in bad.

The sun shone particularly bright on members of the Federation of Firefighters for Saturday’s ceremony.

It’s a time to remember and have a last alarm for fire fighters from across the state who’ve passed away in the last year.

“It’s very rewarding to be able to honor the folks that do their jobs in their local communities, and serve their communities well. And in their passing its always good to celebrate their work in their own community and so forth,” said Ken Desmond, President of the Maine Federation of Firefighters.

State Fire Marshall Joe Thomas says this event used to draw hundreds of firefighters and spectators. Today’s ceremony had just a handful of each.

“And now what we’re seeing is that people are so busy, they simply have to prioritize what they do, and that’s somewhat disappointing, but that’s the reality that we’re dealing with,” said Joe Thomas, Maine State Fire Marshall.

Ultimately though, the the Firefighters Memorial Service isn’t about the people in attendance, it’s about the people who can’t be.

”This is our opportunity to recognize our fellow firefighters that have given the ultimate sacrifice to protecting the citizens of Maine. They gave it all. And for me to be able to stand here and recognize that and pay honor to them is probably the most important part of what we do,” said Thomas.

The four firefighters honored Saturday were:

Kenneth Kelly, a firefighter in Sebec.

David Preble, a firefighter in Milo.

Bobby Dorr, a firefighter in Ellsworth.

Richard Haskell, a firefighter in Deer Isle.

