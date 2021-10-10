Family and friends of Deputy Luke Gross gather Sunday in remembrance

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - Big Cat’s Catering in Trenton just wanted to do something to help the family of the late Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross.

What they got was an outpouring of support from the community, for a corn hole tournament that was more of a celebration.

“It’s been painful. We lost a member of our family. It brought us closer,” said Hancock County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Corey Bagley.

Its been just over two weeks since the life of Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross was taken in an Accident on Route 3 in Trenton.

On Sunday, hundreds of people turned out at Big Cat’s Catering in to take part in a horseshoe tournament and event to benefit Gross’s family.

“We all have one mission- and that we make sure that Lauren and the kids are taken care of, and that we’re there to support them,” said Bagley.

The funds raised included proceeds from food sales, a 50-50 raffle, and a massive silent auction with items donated by dozens of area businesses.

“We live in a small community down here, and it’s nice to see other businesses and people that we know and do business with supporting you know such a great cause for such a great guy,” said Tony Murray, from Fairway Auto Sales.

It wasn’t just local people in attendance, Paul Weber is a firefighter from Cincinnati who heard about the event while here on vacation.

“I’ve lost a lot of good friends, police and fire, and being able to come and just be part of this- this is family. It’s family no matter if you’re in Maine, you’re in Ohio, we’re in California. Police and fire are family,” said Webber.

“He wouldn’t like all the fuss about him, but he would be the first one here supporting if it was anybody else,” said Bagley.

“He’d be... he’d be overwhelmed. Completely overwhelmed. It’s kind of a hard thing, but he’d be completely overwhelmed,” said P.J. Davis from Darlings Chevrolet.

While this event is being held to benefit the family of Deputy gross it’s certainly another purpose as well, it’s offering the community a chance to come together to celebrate the life of a friend, while continuing to heal from a tragic loss.

“Big time. Helps fill the hole that we have here, and it shows how much the community thinks of each other. And I think for a long time to come, the community is definitely going to take care of each other, and still help out Luke’s family,” said Davis.

“For us to be able to be together and support a cause that we all believe in and be there to help out, is huge for all of us,” said Bagley.

