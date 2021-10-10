80% of Maine adults fully vaccinated for COVID-19, U.S. CDC says

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - According to the U.S. CDC, 80% of adults in Maine are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Maine is the fourth state in the U.S. to achieve that milestone.

Nearly 66% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

Proud to announce that 80 percent of adults in Maine are fully vaccinated, according to @CDCgov, which makes Maine the 4th state in the nation to achieve the milestone. Great progress, but we must keep going. Find a vaccination site here: https://t.co/hKFuT7bb7M — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) October 9, 2021

3,373 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered.

More than 1,700 of those were booster shots.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the decline in Maine.

As of Sunday morning, there were 156 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

44 are in critical care. 23 are on a ventilator.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.

The next update on those numbers will come on Tuesday.

