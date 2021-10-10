Advertisement

1 killed, 14 wounded in Minn. bar shooting

By WCCO staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – One person was killed and 14 others were injured in a shooting at a bar in St. Paul.

Police said they believe several shooters were involved.

The St. Paul Police Department said it received multiple 911 calls early Sunday just after midnight.

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fourteen other gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. All are expected to survive.

Investigators, including video and forensic experts, are now piecing together what led to the shooting.

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday will mark the one year anniversary since the first adult-use cannabis shops opened...
MARIJUANA IN MAINE: Industry experts reflect on one year anniversary, law enforcement share their concerns for the future
There are 612 new cases of the virus, according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 612 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Paul Butler
Bangor High principal admits to charge after August car crash
The Boston Red Sox celebrate after they defeated the New York Yankees 6-2 in an American League...
Bartending Red Sox superfan tipped two tickets to Sunday’s game
Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited...
Grocery products remain limited as companies report constraints to supply chain

Latest News

On Oct. 9, 2021, NAMI Maine hosted a walk to help support those with mental illness.
Mental health walk in Augusta attracts hundreds
Lobster prices sky high due to heavy demand, slower season
FILE - Allen West, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas, announced...
Allen West, Texas GOP gubernatorial hopeful, has COVID-19
Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Iowa’s GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims