World War II solider laid to rest in Millinocket after 77 years

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The remains of a Maine World War II veteran who gave his life for his country was buried at his final resting place in Millinocket.

Funeral services for U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Ernest N. Vienneau were held Saturday.

A native of Millinocket, Vienneau was a pilot assigned to the 340th Bombardment Squadron, 97th Bombardment Group, 15th Air Force, based out of Amendola, Italy.

Vienneau was 25 when he died in 1944.

A bomber on which he served as co-pilot came under fire over present-day Slovenia and had to be ditched.

Vienneau’s body was recovered last year.

Loved ones, veterans, and community members gathered to say a proper goodbye.

”As veterans we take care of our own the best we can and their families. It’s been very emotional for a lot of people up here and to find somebody from World War II, it doesn’t happen too often,” said Paul L’Heureux, Department Adjutant for the American Legion Department of Maine.

Vienneau was accounted for by the DPAA on April 16, 2021, after his remains were identified using material and circumstantial evidence, as well as, dental and anthropological analysis.

His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Impruneta, Italy, along with others missing from World War II.

A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

For additional information about 2nd Lt. Vienneau, go to https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/2578211/pilot-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-vienneau-e/

