Seasonable weekend weather

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has settled back over the region today and will stick around through tomorrow. Highs will be a little cooler with mostly sunny skies. Some patchy fog may develop overnight, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy. Northern areas may see low drop into the 30s once again.

The center of the high pressure will move into Nova Scotia on Sunday. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected. Temperatures will remain seasonable with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

The high pressure system will still be in control on Monday. However, winds will shift out of the southwest. Therefore, slightly warmer temperatures are expected and less clouds cover.

High pressure will continue to sit over the region on Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies are expected with inland temperatures into the 70s. A disturbance approaching from the northwest could bring showers to the area on Wednesday.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny. Highs 56-63°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows 34-44°. South wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs 55-64°. South wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South-southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

