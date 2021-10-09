Possible suspect of burglary near Preble Street Shelter in Portland shot by police

PORLTAND, Maine (WMTW) - A person who Portland police say may have been involved with a burglary reportedly near the Preble Street Soup Kitchen is hospitalized after being shot by an officer.

Just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officers were investigating the burglary at 252 Oxford Street when they confronted a possible suspect.

The person who was shot is now at Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the state Attorney General’s Office are now working with local police to investigate the incident.

No officers were hurt during the incident, and the officer involved in the shooting is now on paid administrative leave during the investigation, per standard department procedure.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in as many days in that area.

