Advertisement

Police officer charged with using illegal chokehold on suspect

By KCNC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREELEY, Colo. (KCNC) - A police officer in Colorado is charged with using an illegal chokehold on a vandalism suspect.

The Greeley Police Department released bodycam video of the incident.

Officers were called to the Greeley City Hall annex on a call of man trying to set a fire nearby.

At first all is well, but after Matt Wilson is handcuffed and moved towards the door, things take a turn. Officer Ken Amick’s left arm goes around Wilson’s neck in what is alleged to be a now illegal choke hold.

Wilson was told he was arrested for felony vandalism.

“The only thing I remember is waking up on my knees,” Wilson said when he spoke with KCNC while in jail.

Amick remains on administrative leave.

His attorney and the district attorney tried to block the release of this video.

Amick is scheduled to appear in court on a charge of assault involving strangulation later this month.

Copyright 2021 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Butler
Bangor High principal admits to charge after August car crash
The letters are not a scam and have been sent to millions of Americans.
‘Math error’ notices from IRS cause confusion, panic for some Mainers
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
475 new coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths
Saturday will mark the one year anniversary since the first adult-use cannabis shops opened...
MARIJUANA IN MAINE: Industry experts reflect on one year anniversary, law enforcement share their concerns for the future
Augusta woman facing chrages after crash in Brunswick Tuesday night
Maine driver crashes through garage, narrowly misses pool, police say

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Seasonable weekend weather
Mostly sunny today, more clouds tomorrow
A Greeley, Colorado police officer is charged with using an illegal chokehold on a vandalism...
Police officer charged with using illegal chokehold on suspect
Pope Francis arrives to meet with the participants to the inter-parliamentary meeting on the...
Pope to lawmakers: Climate change requires quick consensus