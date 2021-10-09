Advertisement

Newport pre-school gets visit from ‘Fireman Tim’

By Tom Krosnowski and Mark Rediker
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Kidsville daycare and preschool in Newport hosted a special guest Friday, Oct. 8, for fire prevention week.

“Fireman Tim” Vashon made his annual visit to the center -- something he’s been doing for 30 years.

The daycare wasn’t always able to get a fire truck to come out for fire prevention week, like some other schools.

Fireman Tim heard about that, and has been volunteering at Kidsville ever since.

The kids always look forward to his visit, and Fireman Tim says making them smile never gets old.

”It’s exciting every year. I still love it, it’s a lot of fun, and you can see why. These kids are great, they really have a lot of fun and I have a lot of fun with them,” Vashon, Newport Fire Department.

“For 30 years he’s been doing it, all volunteering. And that just speaks volume for the man he is. We love you, Fireman Tim, and I can’t thank you enough for everything you’ve done for us,” Laurie Gardner, Owner, Kidsville.

Fireman Tim reminded kids to tell their parents to check their smoke detectors, taught them the importance of having a fire escape plan, and how to stop, drop and roll.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Butler
Bangor High principal admits to charge after August car crash
The letters are not a scam and have been sent to millions of Americans.
‘Math error’ notices from IRS cause confusion, panic for some Mainers
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
475 new coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths
Augusta woman facing chrages after crash in Brunswick Tuesday night
Maine driver crashes through garage, narrowly misses pool, police say
Brewer Community School reporting largest COVID-19 outbreak among Maine schools

Latest News

Darcie McElwee
McElwee sworn in as U.S. Attorney for Maine
A one-mile stretch of Route 202 in Hampden is now the MSP Detective Benjamin Campbell Memorial...
Maine State Police honors fallen Detective Campbell
Much of the state in currently in the middle of peak leaf-peeping season.
Camden Snow Bowl offering fall foliage chairlift rides
Hale's Perspective BHS 10-8-21
George Hale gives his perspective on Brunswick High School hazing