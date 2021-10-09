Newport pre-school gets visit from ‘Fireman Tim’

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Kidsville daycare and preschool in Newport hosted a special guest Friday, Oct. 8, for fire prevention week.

“Fireman Tim” Vashon made his annual visit to the center -- something he’s been doing for 30 years.

The daycare wasn’t always able to get a fire truck to come out for fire prevention week, like some other schools.

Fireman Tim heard about that, and has been volunteering at Kidsville ever since.

The kids always look forward to his visit, and Fireman Tim says making them smile never gets old.

”It’s exciting every year. I still love it, it’s a lot of fun, and you can see why. These kids are great, they really have a lot of fun and I have a lot of fun with them,” Vashon, Newport Fire Department.

“For 30 years he’s been doing it, all volunteering. And that just speaks volume for the man he is. We love you, Fireman Tim, and I can’t thank you enough for everything you’ve done for us,” Laurie Gardner, Owner, Kidsville.

Fireman Tim reminded kids to tell their parents to check their smoke detectors, taught them the importance of having a fire escape plan, and how to stop, drop and roll.

