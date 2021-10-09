Advertisement

McElwee sworn in as U.S. Attorney for Maine

Darcie McElwee
Darcie McElwee(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine now has a new face as its highest-ranking federal law enforcement official.

Darcie McElwee took her oath of office today as the new U.S. attorney for Maine.

The Caribou native has been a federal prosecutor since 2002, and began her legal career in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties.

President Biden nominated McElwee in August. The U.S. Senate confirmed her on Tuesday.

McElwee said, in part:

“It is important to me that every person in Maine feels safe – and lives free from fear, violence, and hate in any form. I look forward to getting out in the communities of every corner of the state to do a great deal of listening and learning, while focused on the priorities of the Department of Justice and the President.”

