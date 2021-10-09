Advertisement

Maine State Police honors fallen Detective Campbell

A one-mile stretch of Route 202 in Hampden is now the MSP Detective Benjamin Campbell Memorial...
A one-mile stretch of Route 202 in Hampden is now the MSP Detective Benjamin Campbell Memorial Highway.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police dedicated a stretch of local highway to a fallen detective Friday.

One mile of Route 202 starting along the Bangor-Hampden town line is now the Detective Benjamin Campbell Memorial Highway.

Campbell was killed in 2019 when he was struck by a vehicle tire while assisting at the scene of a disabled vehicle in Hampden.

Maine State Police is dedicating a one-mile section of roadway to each of the 12 troopers who have died in the line of duty.

Maine State Police Colonel John Cote said in a statement:

“Our hope is the dedication of these road segments and the memorial markers will serve as reminders to honor our fallen heroes who gave everything they had in service to others. These markers are part of the commitment to our fallen and their surviving families that as an agency and a state, we will never forget their sacrifice.”

