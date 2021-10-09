Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 612 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

65.84% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus
There are 612 new cases of the virus, according to the Maine CDC.
There are 612 new cases of the virus, according to the Maine CDC.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Five more Mainers died with coronavirus.

Deaths are being reported in Androscoggin, Kennebec, Somerset, Aroostook, and Lincoln counties.

There are 612 new cases of the virus, according to the Maine CDC.

65.84% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

More than 4,600 new COVID-19 vaccines were administered.

More than 2,600 of those are booster shots.

As of Saturday morning, 153 people are hospitalized with the virus.

46 are in critical care and 22 are on a ventilator.

Penobscot and Kennebec counties are showing 63 new cases each.

There are 51 in Somerset, 29 in Aroostook, and 24 in Hancock counties.

