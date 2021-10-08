Walk to End Alzheimer’s returning to Bangor Waterfront

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After more than a year off, the Eastern Maine - Bangor Walk to End Alzheimer’s is taking place Saturday, October 16 at 8 a.m. on the Bangor Waterfront.

You can join in-person or participate on your own from home.

Mike Vittum knows all too well what it is like being a caregiver to someone living with Alzheimer’s Disease.

His mother, Frances passed away after her battle in 2018.

Frances was just one of the 29,000 Mainers living with the disease.

“It’s a 24/7 job. They will sometimes get up in the middle of the night and walk out the door. They might go out and put something on the stove like a shoe, or leave a pot on the stove and turn it up high. There’s all those types of things and the dangers in the house that if you think a child would do you can prevent, but with an adult it’s very difficult,” said Vittum.

Mike found guidance through the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine. It was after one of their annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s that he first became involved with the association itself.

“They turned me on to a seminar where they had the legal aspect of it. They’re told me what I need to know,” he said.

In the past few years, Mike has dedicated his time and efforts advocating for folks like his mom.

He’s been to the state house and our nations capital pushing our representatives to help in the fight by getting more funds for Alzheimer’s care and research.

“It’s just been one of those fulfilling things that I know my mom would have been proud of me being able to do that kind of thing because the community really needs those type of advocates,” he said. “We need more clinical trials. We need more money. It’s one of the most expensive diseases that we have out there without a cure and it’s one of the largest killers out there that has no cure and no real treatment either.”

“Congress has done a great job of pushing legislation through both here in Maine and I just think it’s extremely important that we do our part,” said Jamey Kenneson, Chair of the Bangor Walk to End ALZ.

This year, due to physical distancing, you can walk on your own, too.

For those that want to walk in their own neighborhoods you can download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app. There you can watch the recorded ceremony and the Promise Garden Ceremony.

The Promise Garden will be in augmented reality.

Through the app, you can also track your at-home walk, with AR start and finish lines.

Regardless of where folks participate, they hope they know the difference they are making for those living with dementia and their families.

Learn more about the walk here.

To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

