Ski lodge, church join list of endangered historic places

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine Preservation has added a historic church and a shuttered ski lodge to its list of most endangered historic places in the state.

New entries on the nonprofit organization’s annual list released Thursday included the First Congregational Church in East Machias and the Sugarloaf Summit Lodge in Carrabassett Valley.

The First Congregational Church in East Machias (Maine Preservation)

It’s the 25th anniversary of Maine Preservation’s annual list. Maine Preservation does list some success stories for preserving historic sites.

Those include Saco Mill No. 4 and the Wood Island Life Saving Station at Kittery Point.

