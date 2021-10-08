Advertisement

Ring Family Farm holding 13th annual Fall Family Day Saturday

There will be live music, a free lunch from Riverfront Barbecue, pumpkin carving, horse-drawn wagon rides, and more.
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - For more than a decade now, a family in Canaan has been growing pumpkins and raising money for children with critical illnesses.

Every year the Ring Family Farm raises money for the Maine Make-a-wish foundation.

Saturday, they’ll hold their 13th annual Fall Family Day at the farm located on Hill Road.

There will be live music, a free lunch from Riverfront Barbecue, pumpkin carving, horse-drawn wagon rides, and more.

The event runs from 9 to 4.

A $20 donation is suggested per carload at the gate.

For more information, you can visit The Ring Family Farm on Facebook.

