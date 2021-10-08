Potential First Frost Of The Season For Many Into Saturday Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Back door cold front has now cleared much of the region allowing cooler air to begin to stream into the region. A few clouds will be possible through early evening, but most of us will keep clear skies overnight as an area of high pressure follows in behind the front. Temperatures will be on the chillier side across the central & east. Lows will dip down close to or just below freezing leading to some locations first frost of the season. Parts of Penobscot, Hancock & Washington counties will be under a Frost Advisory into Saturday morning. Western areas will be warmer with lows in the upper 30s & low 40s.

Saturday will have mostly sunny skies thanks to the areas of high pressure that will setup to our east. This will also bring us slightly below seasonable highs as many will struggle to reach the 60° mark.

Sunday with have increasing clouds and potentially even an isolated shower or two by late day. Still very seasonable conditions will highs in the 50s & 60s.

Watching a low pressure system moving up the east coast by late weekend. It does look like the high that dropped southwards out of Canada will help to keep us dry. Low should stay over southern New England before heading out to sea.

By early next week, a few isolated showers will not be out of the question, although most locations look to remain dry. Highs will also be climbing, returning into the upper 60s to mid 70s all thanks to another upper level ridge that will move into the northeast.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with areas of patchy fog. Frost Advisory for parts of Downeast locations. Lows ranging from the upper 20s to the low 40s. Winds out of the east around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cooler with mostly sunny skies. Highs reaching the 50s & low 60s. SE winds around 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds resulting in mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s & low 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be returning into the mid to upper 60s and even a few low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies & mild. Highs will be ranging from the upper 60s to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

