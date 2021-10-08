Advertisement

Maine Attorney General says 2020 shooting in Hiram justified

(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office says two state police involved in deadly officer-involved shooting Hiram last year were justified in firing their guns at the man.

State Police shot and killed 59-year-old Reed Rickabaugh in April of 2020.

Deputies responded to the home on Tripptown Road and Rickabaugh answered the door armed with a handgun.

Rickabaugh shot at the deputies, striking their vehicle.

That led to a nearly 12-hour long standoff at his house.

Multiple attempts to persuade Rickabaugh to leave were unsuccessful.

When he finally came out, he fired his gun in the direction of officers and two members of the State Police Tactical Team shot and killed him.

The AG’s office says the Officers acted in self defense.

Prep basketball facing officials shortage
