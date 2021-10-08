Advertisement

Fling into Fall in Searsport this weekend

Fall fun in Searsport this weekend.
Fall fun in Searsport this weekend.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Looking for all the fall fun you can handle?

Searsport is the place for you.

The annual Fling into Fall celebration is back.

The wall to wall fall fun started Friday afternoon and continues through Saturday.

From pumpkin carving to scarecrows, a parade, even some fireworks...

And who has fireworks in the fall?!

Searsport, that’s who...

“You come through the town the decorations are incredible,” said Town Historian Charlene Knox Farris. “We have a make a scarecrow contest, perhaps you’ve seen them. They’re attached to all the telephone poles as you go through town. I made a couple of those. Those are really fun to do, and everything’s decorated and we just really want people to come and have a good time and we ordered this wonderful weather, so you couldn’t ask for more.”

Speaking of that wonderful weather order...

Curt Olson will be a judge for Saturday’s Chili/Chowder cookoff - as well as the best pie competition.

That starts at 12:30 at the Public Safety building.

Events include:

Friday October 8th: 3:30-5:30 Oktoberfest Take Out Supper at Searsport First Congregational Church

2-6 Main St Crescent Park; Pumpkin Carving and Scarecrow Decorating Delivery

4pm House & Business Decorating Judging

5pm Luminaries around town

5-8pm PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING Street dance and bonfire. Live band ”

Saturday October 9th: 10AM Costume and Bike Decorating Mermaid Plaza 1 East Main St. (formerly Jordan’s Restaurant)

10-2PM Car Show, Searsport District High School Parking Lot, Mortland Rd

11am FLING INTO FALL PARADE, Route 1, Main Street.

12:30 PM Chili/Chowder & Best Pie Competition PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING

1PM SEARSPORT TOWN HISTORIAN, CHARLENE KNOX FARRIS Free History Walk of the Town, starts at 1st Congregational Church

1-3PM TOUCH A TRUCK Parking lot behind Memorial Gymnasium, Church St

3PM MERMAID PLAZA Live Celtic Music

4-5:30 PM SEARSPORT UNITED METHODIST CHURCH Take Out Turkey DinnerAFTERNOON Children’s Activities Games. Bounce Houses. Sno Cones.

6:30PM Fireworks at Mosman Park

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 4:30 Wednesday.
Orrington man killed in crash on Stud Mill Road
Penobscot County remains one of the hardest hit areas in the state by the coronavirus.
Head of Maine CDC on prevalence of COVID-19 in Penobscot County
School shooting threat prompts closure of Calais Middle/High School Thursday
Coronavirus
684 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death
Brewer Community School reporting largest COVID-19 outbreak among Maine schools

Latest News

Mike Vittum and Jamey Kenneson take a walk along the Bangor Waterfront Thursday. The two are on...
Walk to End Alzheimer’s returning to Bangor Waterfront
Prep basketball facing officials shortage
Prep basketball facing officials shortage
The Boston Red Sox celebrate after they defeated the New York Yankees 6-2 in an American League...
Bartending Red Sox superfan tipped two tickets to Sunday’s game
Saturday will mark the one year anniversary since the first adult-use cannabis shops opened...
MARIJUANA IN MAINE: Industry experts reflect on one year anniversary, law enforcement share their concerns for the future