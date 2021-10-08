Fling into Fall in Searsport this weekend

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Looking for all the fall fun you can handle?

Searsport is the place for you.

The annual Fling into Fall celebration is back.

The wall to wall fall fun started Friday afternoon and continues through Saturday.

From pumpkin carving to scarecrows, a parade, even some fireworks...

And who has fireworks in the fall?!

Searsport, that’s who...

“You come through the town the decorations are incredible,” said Town Historian Charlene Knox Farris. “We have a make a scarecrow contest, perhaps you’ve seen them. They’re attached to all the telephone poles as you go through town. I made a couple of those. Those are really fun to do, and everything’s decorated and we just really want people to come and have a good time and we ordered this wonderful weather, so you couldn’t ask for more.”

Speaking of that wonderful weather order...

Curt Olson will be a judge for Saturday’s Chili/Chowder cookoff - as well as the best pie competition.

That starts at 12:30 at the Public Safety building.

Events include:

Friday October 8th: 3:30-5:30 Oktoberfest Take Out Supper at Searsport First Congregational Church

2-6 Main St Crescent Park; Pumpkin Carving and Scarecrow Decorating Delivery

4pm House & Business Decorating Judging

5pm Luminaries around town

5-8pm PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING Street dance and bonfire. Live band ”

Saturday October 9th: 10AM Costume and Bike Decorating Mermaid Plaza 1 East Main St. (formerly Jordan’s Restaurant)

10-2PM Car Show, Searsport District High School Parking Lot, Mortland Rd

11am FLING INTO FALL PARADE, Route 1, Main Street.

12:30 PM Chili/Chowder & Best Pie Competition PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING

1PM SEARSPORT TOWN HISTORIAN, CHARLENE KNOX FARRIS Free History Walk of the Town, starts at 1st Congregational Church

1-3PM TOUCH A TRUCK Parking lot behind Memorial Gymnasium, Church St

3PM MERMAID PLAZA Live Celtic Music

4-5:30 PM SEARSPORT UNITED METHODIST CHURCH Take Out Turkey DinnerAFTERNOON Children’s Activities Games. Bounce Houses. Sno Cones.

6:30PM Fireworks at Mosman Park

