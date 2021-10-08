Cooler today, widespread frost tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A backdoor cold front will move through the region from north to south on Friday. Conditions should remain dry as the front passes, but temperatures will be a little cooler compared to the last few days. Tonight, temperatures will likely drop into the low to mid 30s, leading to frost formation. A Frost Advisory in in effect early Saturday morning for southern Penobscot, interior Hancock and central Washington counties.

High pressure will settle back into behind the front for a cooler weekend. This system will remain in place into next week. Southwesterly winds will allow temperatures to begin warm back into the 70s early next week for inland areas. A low pressure system approaching from the west could bring showers to the area on Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 60-68°. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows 28-41°. East wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 55-62°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5-10 mph.