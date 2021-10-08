Camden Snow Bowl offering fall foliage chairlift rides

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Much of the state in currently in the middle of peak leaf-peeping season.

The Camden Snow Bowl is traditionally known for its ski slopes and toboggan chute.

But when the leaves start to change in October, the chairlift gets moving on Sundays for a different kind of adventure.

“It’s really fun to be able to go up on the chairlift,” said Assistant Director of Camden Snow Bowl Holly Anderson. “People that don’t ski, this is their only opportunity to do that. They want to come see the foliage. We’re getting phone calls all summer long hoping that we’re open and hoping that we’re running the chairs.”

In the morning, the Ragged Mountain Ski Club hosts a pancake breakfast to raise money for programs and scholarships that give more kids access to skiing.

The volunteer ski patrol brings out their pizza oven as well to raise money for needed equipment.

“Being coastal, if we don’t have a good winter, then we need to focus on our shoulder season and for groups like ski patrol who want some special equipment or something like that for the season, it’s great that they can also contribute by fundraising for those funds,” said General Manager of Camden Snow Bowl Beth Ward.

Anderson says the Snow Bowl compliments the downtown businesses year round by playing an important role within Camden’s tourism industry.

“We are, sort of, we’re that magnet for people you want to come to the Snow Bowl and visit, but you’re going to need to stay and eat and do that kind of thing, and vice versa. You’re gonna be here, but you want things to do, so it works both ways,” said Anderson.

The Snow Bowl is owned by the town of Camden and in the off season operates as parks and recreation.

Anderson says it’s great to see kids and families getting outside and enjoying all that Maine has to offer.

“We’re not an amusement park, we don’t have a water slide, and so it’s great to be able to turn on the lifts,” said Anderson. “It gets the guys and the whole crew kind of warmed up for the season, but just getting people up to the top of the mountain to be able to see the beautiful views is special.”

The chairlift rides are every Sunday through the end of the month.

They will also be running Saturday, October 9th, because of the holiday weekend.

It’s $10 per person and kids under five are free.

Keep an eye out on their Facebook page for some special Halloween fun.

