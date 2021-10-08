Brewer’s Deedra Dapice set to run in fifth Boston Marathon

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer’s Deedra Dapice is on her way to her fifth Boston Marathon on Monday.

Her first time running the event was in 2013 (WABI)

She said the event is the apex of what you can achieve as a distance runner, and gives her a “wow” feeling every time.

“Every experience I’ve had there has been different. The goal every single time has been to have fun and try to enjoy it,” said Dapice.

Dapice added that she’s happy to be a part of the 125th running of the Boston Marathon after she was unsure if she’d make it with her schedule.

She’ll have her cheering section at about Mile 17 with her husband, two daughters, and a son who is coming from Michigan for the race.

Dapice first ran in the Boston Marathon in 2013.

