Advertisement

Brewer’s Deedra Dapice set to run in fifth Boston Marathon

Her first time running the event was in 2013
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer’s Deedra Dapice is on her way to her fifth Boston Marathon on Monday.

Her first time running the event was in 2013
Her first time running the event was in 2013(WABI)

She said the event is the apex of what you can achieve as a distance runner, and gives her a “wow” feeling every time.

“Every experience I’ve had there has been different. The goal every single time has been to have fun and try to enjoy it,” said Dapice.

Dapice added that she’s happy to be a part of the 125th running of the Boston Marathon after she was unsure if she’d make it with her schedule.

She’ll have her cheering section at about Mile 17 with her husband, two daughters, and a son who is coming from Michigan for the race.

Dapice first ran in the Boston Marathon in 2013.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 4:30 Wednesday.
Orrington man killed in crash on Stud Mill Road
Penobscot County remains one of the hardest hit areas in the state by the coronavirus.
Head of Maine CDC on prevalence of COVID-19 in Penobscot County
School shooting threat prompts closure of Calais Middle/High School Thursday
Coronavirus
684 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death
Brewer Community School reporting largest COVID-19 outbreak among Maine schools

Latest News

There is a need for more basketball officials in Maine.
Prep basketball facing officials shortage
Race is set for Monday
Maine runners preparing for Boston Marathon
Hazing investigation update
Brunswick football season ends after hazing investigation update
She broke a record that stood since 2003.
Bucksport’s Ella Hosford breaks school scoring record