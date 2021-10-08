Bartending Red Sox superfan tipped two tickets to Sunday’s game

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - What do you get when you combine the passion of Red Sox nation, a big win over the Yankees and a guy who decided he’d keep his bar open late on a Tuesday night?

One heck of a tip.

“Die hard my whole life, my father brought me up that way and I live and breath the Red Sox.”

Scott St. Louis’ father, Red passed away in 2010. That shared love of the team lives on.

“He’s my best friend and the reason I’m a Red Sox fan,” he explained. “Every time I go to Fenway he’s with me.”

So, you could only imagine how excited Scott was for the one game playoff between the Sox and Yanks.

He manages the Tap Room at Blaze in Camden, and had to work Tuesday night.

“About ten past eight, this couple walked in, sat down in the corner, asked if we were still doing food,” he recalled. “I said, of course, kept the game on and, you know, nobody was in there, I could have just gone home at nine, but they came in and sat down we just started talking.”

The group stayed and watched the game together...

Scott mentioned that of all the games he’s been to - he’d never been to a playoff game...

“We’re having a great time high fiving and all that and he pulled me aside and said I’m not going to tip you tonight. He said if the Red Sox win I’m sending you to Fenway Sunday.”

They won... and you guessed it...

“We exchanged information... I was still skeptical,” Scott said. “We had a great time, they left and he tipped me so, I just kind of thought nothing of it. 20 minutes later I got an email with two tickets. Sundays game, blew me away.”

To top it off, Scott won’t be a bleacher creature Sunday night..

“Probably the best seats I’ve ever had.”

4 rows back behind the visitors dugout. He and his buddy Anthony, who was in the Tap Room that night, and has never been to Fenway will be there. All because he decided to stay open a little late.

“You know we’ve all been putting in so much to keep the restaurants going down here in Camden and all over, you know. “It’s just something exciting and something unexpected. I’ll take that right now, it’s been a it’s been a long 18 months and to get down there and see my boys, especially with Anthony who’s never been there before, I’m pretty excited.”

