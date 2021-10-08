Advertisement

Bangor High principal admits to charge after August car crash

Paul Butler
Paul Butler(WABI)
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The principal of Bangor High School has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after a car crash outside the Bangor State Fair.

Paul Butler admitted last month to failing to report an accident. In exchange, another misdemeanor charge of driving to endanger was dismissed. Butler was fined $750.

The Penobscot County District chose not to pursue a drunk driving charge against Butler.

He ran into a concrete barrier at Bass Park in August and then drove off. Police pulled him over and summonsed him for OUI after they say he failed a field sobriety test.

But District Attorney Marianne Lynch says after a review of the evidence, prosecutors charged Butler with the two misdemeanors instead.

He’s been on paid administrative leave since the crash.

Assistant Principal Brian Doyle has been serving as the interim principal.

