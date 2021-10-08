Advertisement

475 new coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths

46 patients in critical care, 23 on ventilators
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Current case counts and vaccination rates for COVID-19 in Maine
Current case counts and vaccination rates for COVID-19 in Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 4 more Mainers died with coronavirus- three of them come from Penobscot County.

The fourth victim was from York County, according to the Maine CDC.

There are 475 new cases of the virus.

65.74% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

5,554 new COVID-19 vaccines were administered.

3,195 of those are booster shots.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Penobscot County showing 98 new cases, the largest increase of any county.

There are 30 in Kennebec, 18 each in Waldo and Washington and 17 in Hancock counties.

At last report, 152 people are hospitalized with the virus.

46 are in critical care and 23 are on a ventilator.

