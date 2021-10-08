Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, suspect held in shooting at senior facility

A shooting was reported at a senior living facility in Maryland on Friday.
A shooting was reported at a senior living facility in Maryland on Friday.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Two people were fatally shot Friday at a Maryland senior living facility and one suspect is in custody, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County police tweeted.

Police initially said they were searching for any additional victims or suspects and people should shelter in place, but they later tweeted that one male suspect was in custody and there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 4:30 Wednesday.
Orrington man killed in crash on Stud Mill Road
Penobscot County remains one of the hardest hit areas in the state by the coronavirus.
Head of Maine CDC on prevalence of COVID-19 in Penobscot County
School shooting threat prompts closure of Calais Middle/High School Thursday
Coronavirus
684 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death
Brewer Community School reporting largest COVID-19 outbreak among Maine schools

Latest News

Prep basketball facing officials shortage
Prep basketball facing officials shortage
FILE - This March 11, 2019 file photo, shows the north entrance of the Trump International in...
Trump hotel lost $70M during presidency, got help from bank
Friday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to...
US employers add a weak 194,000 jobs as delta variant maintains hold
FILE - The law makes it illegal to remove a condom without obtaining verbal consent.
California makes it illegal to remove condom without consent