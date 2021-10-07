Advertisement

Trenton catering company hosting corn hole tourney to benefit family of Deputy Gross

The event will have live music from two bands, an indoor auction, a 50/50 raffle and the...
The event will have live music from two bands, an indoor auction, a 50/50 raffle and the Darling’s Ice Cream truck as well. There will also be plenty of food for sale as well.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - Big Cat’s Catering in Trenton is hosting a corn hole tournament and event benefit this Sunday for the family of Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross.

Deputy Gross died in the line of duty last month.

Besides the tournament itself, Big Cat’s Catering will have live music from two bands, an indoor auction, a 50/50 raffle and the Darling’s Ice Cream truck as well. There will also be plenty of food for sale with all proceeds going to the Gross family.

Big Cat’s is anticipating hundreds of people will be at the event Sunday, and hey say all are welcome.

”We want to just help any way we can,” said Big Cat’s Catering owner Alex Grant. “Because there’s a lot of help and stuff there now, but we want something that’s going to be long lasting, and maybe make an impact down the road to ease the financial burden, the emotional burden. Maybe this helps some way that way, too, seeing everyone come together for a good cause for a great family.”

The corn hole tournament is bring-your own bag. Registration starts at 10:30am and is $50 per team.

For more information, visit Big Cat’s Catering on Facebook.

