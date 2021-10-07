School shooting threat prompts closure of Calais middle and high schools TODAY

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - Calais schools are the latest to receive a school shooting threat.

The school’s superintendent, Ron Jenkins, confirming the information. He says a a precaution, both the Calais middle and high schools are closed Thursday.

Orono cancelled in-person classes and events Wednesday.

Superintendent Meredith Higgins said in a message to parents that a threat was written on a stall in the girls’ bathroom, across from the middle and high school cafeteria.

Higgins says the threat was similar to what has been happening at other schools recently.

She didn’t go into details but said given the serious nature of the threat, the school buildings were closed.

Orono Police will increase their presence on campus Thursday as classes resume.

Last week, Old Town High School closed because of a threat.

Fairmount School in Bangor was also evacuated on Friday after school officials discovered a written threat in the building.

A disturbing Snapchat post in late September prompted Portland High School and all schools in M-S-A-D 6 in the Standish area to cancel classes.

