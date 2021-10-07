Roger Currier’s memory remains alive on, above Moosehead Lake

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - After nearly 40 years in business, this season was a first for Currier’s Flying Service in Greenville.

Co-founder Roger Currier passed away from bone cancer in April at the age of 74. But, his memory is still alive on -- and above -- Moosehead Lake.

“Most particularly, when I’m flying in the de Havilland Beaver, in that airplane, flying in that airplane, I can feel Roger’s presence. He’s right there with us,” said Sue Currier, Roger’s wife.

This year, Currier’s Flying Service was busier than Sue Currier expected. But, she says thanks to her husband, they were never overwhelmed.

“We had many days, many times, where we felt him directing us and helping us and giving us guidance,” Currier said. “And many times we turned to him and said, ‘Roger, help!’ And he’d find ways to help us.”

“I can’t get over what he has done the last few years, setting us up for this,” said Roger Paradise, chief pilot and director of maintenance at Currier’s Flying Service. “There was a lot he always did. That’s one thing I’ve noticed this year is just there’s a lot of things he took care of.”

They say Roger wanted them to keep charging ahead.

For many years, he gave TV5 viewers a bird’s-eye view of the fall foliage. Paradise carried on that annual tradition this week with a flight around Mt. Kineo on Roger Currier’s favorite plane.

“That was his pride and joy. He flew that since the mid-90s. He had thousands of hours in it. And yeah, it’s a special plane. He always loved it, just as I do,” said Paradise.

“My favorite part [of the flight] is getting up by Mt. Kineo,” said Paradise. “Seeing the ledges and the colors, especially with the right light, the colors of the rocks and foliage mixed in, it doesn’t get old.”

According to the state, the Greenville area is currently experiencing peak foliage conditions. That means in a matter of days, Currier’s will shutter for the season, closing the book on the first season without their captain.

“It’s funny for me to say this, but honestly, this is what I think he would say is, ‘Well done.’ I just feel like that’s what he would say,” said Sue Currier.

Flights will be taking off for the next few days before they close up shop until the spring.

