Prep basketball facing officials shortage

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - There is a need for more basketball officials in Maine.

Wayne Prescott of IAABO Board 111 said that Eastern Maine’s membership to the officiating organization is down 25% over the last five years, and this critical state can show up on the court this winter.

“We’re at a point now where we may not be able to service all the middle schools in the area that we’ve been traditionally servicing with officials. They need good officials as well at that level,” said Prescott.

IAABO University’s online course can get you certified to officiate.

Prescott added that it’s a chance to be a part of a game you love whether you’re a former basketball player, coach or fan, but people attending games need to respect officials in order to avoid shortages.

