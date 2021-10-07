Pet photo fundraiser for EAAA starts this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Is your pet so cute it needs to be photographed?

Well you, my friends, are in luck!

This weekend marks the start of the 12th annual pet portraits fundraiser at Green Acres Kennel Shop in Bangor.

Part of the money raised goes to the Eastern Area Agency on Aging and their Furry Friends Food Bank that gives seniors in need funds for their pets.

“I know how important my pets are to my family, and I know how important they are to my clients, and so, I couldn’t imagine what it would be like to have to choose between, you know, giving up part of my meal or giving up my pet,” said Debra Bell, owner Furry Friends Photography.

“This program was started by a Meals on Wheels volunteer driver who saw a Meals on Wheels recipient feeding her food to her pet,” explained EAAA Nutrition Manager, Kelly Adams. “So, really the heart of the program is we want to keep nutritious pet food in the hands of older adults so that they can use that money that they spend on pet food for other things.”

“It’s something we definitely look forward to and want to do,” said Green Acres co-owner, Don Hanson. “It’s really helping a part of our community that really needs some help so they can keep those people and pets together.”

The first event will be held 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 at Green Acres Kennel Shop, located at 1653 Union St., Bangor. During this day, pet owners can choose from 40-minute outdoor field sessions ($160) or 20-minute indoor studio style sessions ($80).

The second event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. also at Green Acres Kennel Shop. Pet owners can choose from 20 or 40 minute indoor holiday studio sessions.

Call 945-6841 to reserve your session or email deb@bffpetphotos.com

As part of the sessions, clients receive a fun, stress-free experience, a gift bag and complimentary 5x7 print, a personal image review session and $10 or $20 from their session will be donated to the Furry Friends Food Bank.

