One person dead after crash on Stud Mill Road

The crash happened around 4:30 Wednesday.
The crash happened around 4:30 Wednesday.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREAT POND, Maine (WABI) - One man is dead after a single car crash on Stud Mill Road Wednesday in the Great Pond area.

Police say 21-year-old Hunter Davies’ car overturned near a one-lane bridge.

Maine State Police were alerted of a crash around 4:30 Wednesday night. Police say they found Davies deceased upon arrival.

According to officials, there was also a passenger in the car, who was not injured.

The road was closed around the scene for several hours. Officials say it will re-open when the scene is clear.

”It appears that speed was a factor,” said Maine State Police Corporal Blaine Silk. “It looks like he came across a single-lane bridge, lost control of his vehicle, and overturned.”

The investigation is still ongoing. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

