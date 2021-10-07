One Last Mild Day Before Seasonable Highs Return For The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure still hasn’t budged and will continue to bring clear skies into the evening. Lows will be very similar to the past few nights, dropping down into the 30s & 40s. Areas of fog will once again be likely.

A back door cold front will start to move into the northern half of the state of Friday. This will keep highs to the north very seasonable. South of the front another mild day with highs in the 60s & 70s and mostly sunny skies.

The front will push to our south into early Saturday meaning the entire region will see our highs returning to normal in the upper 50s and low 60s. There will be slightly more cloud cover around on Saturday, but overall, mostly sunny to a mixture of sun & clouds will be likely.

Sunday with have increasing clouds and potentially even an isolated shower or two by late day. Still very seasonable conditions will highs in the 50s & 60s.

By early next week, a few isolated showers will not be out of the question, although most locations look to remain dry. Highs will also be climbing, returning into the upper 60s to low 70s all thanks to another upper level ridge that will move into the northeast.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with areas of patchy fog. Lows in the 30s & 40s with a light & variable wind.

FRIDAY: Another mild day with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s & low 60s across the north with 60s & 70s farther south. NE winds around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cooler with a mixture of sun & clouds. Highs reaching the 50s & low 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s & low 60s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with an isolated shower potential. Highs will be returning into the mid to upper 60s and even a few low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with an isolated shower. Highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

