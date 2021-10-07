Advertisement

Note left in gas station restroom may have saved woman’s life

By Gwendolyn Ducre and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A gas station clerk may have helped save a woman’s life by alerting authorities after reportedly finding a note inside the restroom that read: “Police…Tell room 218. I need help. He broke my cell phone.”

Sgt. Kelvin Franco and another officer with the Sweetwater Police Department responded to the call from the gas station, according to WVLT.

“We tried to get there as fast as we could,” Franco said.

The officers went to the hotel hoping to find a possible victim in room 218.

Franco said they eventually found a man, a child and a woman who told officers her boyfriend beat her several times that day.

“Her nose was bloody, bruising on her chin, bruising on the top of her head. You can tell she had been a victim of some type of assault,” Franco said.

Franco said that note might have saved the woman’s life, but it wasn’t lost on him how he put his life on the line to help.

“We didn’t know if he was armed or if he was the one who put the note there,” Franco explained.

Domestic disputes continue to be one of the most dangerous calls for a police officer.

The Department of Justice looked at calls from 2010 to 2016 and found more officers died during a domestic dispute than any other call during that time.

Days before Franco closed his case, a Middle Tennessee sheriff’s deputy was shot dead while trying to save a woman from her suspected abuser.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund reports 28 officers were shot and killed in the first half of 2021.

“We never go to a domestic violence call alone, because that’s how dangerous it is,” Franco said.

A suspect was arrested for simple domestic assault at that hotel in Sweetwater.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline envisions a world where all relationships are positive, healthy, and free from violence. If you or someone you know needs help, call The Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or go to thehotline.org.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 4:30 Wednesday.
Orrington man killed in crash on Stud Mill Road
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
3,343 booster shots were administered since Tuesday.
300 new coronavirus cases, 9 new deaths
Penobscot County remains one of the hardest hit areas in the state by the coronavirus.
Head of Maine CDC on prevalence of COVID-19 in Penobscot County
29 more Mainers have died with coronavirus.
Maine CDC says review of vital records show 29 more COVID-19 related deaths

Latest News

The Nobel Prize for literature has been awarded to the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, for his...
Nobel literature prize by Tanzania novelist
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to the CDC
684 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on...
Report details Trump’s efforts to reverse election results
Maureen Brubaker-Farley.
50 years later, teen’s cold-case slaying solved in Iowa
While Russia’s prolific state-sponsored hacking is well known, Microsoft’s report offers...
Microsoft: Russia behind 58% of detected state-backed hacks