Maine driver crashes through garage, narrowly misses pool, police say

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine woman is accused of crashing through a garage and narrowly missing driving into a swimming pool, according to police.

The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in Brunswick.

Police said Sarah Wiley, 44, of Augusta, did not stop at the intersection of Baribeau Drive and Pleasant Hill Road.

Her car went up a driveway and through a garage. Police said she missed driving into the home’s swimming pool before crashing into the pool house.

Police said Wiley was charged with operating under the influence and aggravated criminal mischief.

