Jackson Lab to get new President and CEO in November

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Jackson Lab will be getting a new President & CEO soon.

Current President & CEO Dr. Edison Liu says he’s had a tremendous ten years at the helm and will stay on as a professor there.

Dr. Lon Cardon will take over for Liu at the end of November. Cordon (CARD-in) comes from BioMarin where he is currently chief scientific strategy officer and senior vice president.

“The institution is at a phase where new leadership is going to give it a fresh look at the thinking process,” said Liu. “And also shape with more diverse thinking the future strategy of the institution.”

“I’m really excited about this,” Cardin said. “My career goal has always been to find the genes that cause human disease, and then do something with that information. That aligns so beautifully with the Jackson Lab’s mission. It’s really just a wonderful alignment.”

