Hermon father and son firefighting team honored before heading overseas for deployment

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A father and son firefighting team in Hermon was honored Wednesday before they head overseas for deployment.

The Hermon Fire Department presented Eric and Noah Campbell with the Blue Star Flag.

It’s given to military members serving overseas.

Eric had been set to retire from the department, but getting the opportunity to work directly with his son changed his mind.

They’re heading to Southwest Asia with the Maine Air National Guard, where they will respond to medical, structural and aircraft emergencies.

They say it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

”It’s going to be his last one and my first one, so it’s really just going to be a great experience to spend with him,” said Senior Airman Noah Campbell, of the Maine Air National Guard. “Father and son, we’ve grown up together all these years, so being able to do such a big job with him is going to be pretty special.”

“I kind of get to tell him what to do, even a little bit more often, so it’s nice I still have that little bit of power, even though he’s older now,” said Master Sgt. Eric Campbell of the Maine Air National Guard.

Eric says their goal is to return for his daughter’s college graduation in May.

The Campbells are leaving this weekend to quarantine, and then will head right overseas after that.

