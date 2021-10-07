Former Senate candidate accused of threatening man with gun

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) - A former U.S. Senate candidate in Maine is accused of pointing a gun at a former campaign staffer in a dispute over cryptocurrency.

A former assistant to Max Linn obtained a temporary protection order on Wednesday.

The man alleged that Linn gave him money to invest in cryptocurrency but later reversed course and sought to buy drugs falsely touted as COVID-19 cures.

Linn’s attorney said the allegations are fabricated to divert attention from the cryptocurrency dispute.

Linn became known for his debate theatrics in the 2020 campaign.

He finished last behind Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democrat Sara Gideon.

